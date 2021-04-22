Pet of the Week: Meet Sunny the cockatiel

(Mass Appeal) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week… today we’re introducing you to Sunny the cockatiel!

Name: Sunny

Breed: Cockatiel

Age: 5 years old

Sex: Male

Color: Grey with white, yellow and orange

Dakin Humane Society will launch a 31-day challenge in May, to keep people & pets #ByMySide, raise funds and celebrate the human-animal bond.

Dakin Humane Society is presenting a 31-Day Challenge for people and pets to indulge in activities together while enjoying each other’s company.

The #ByMySide 31-Day Activity Challenge takes place during the month of May 2021 and encourages participants to walk, run, bike ride, or even snuggle a pet cat as activities during that time. Participants will be part of a virtual movement of animal lovers supporting health and happiness together while raising critical funds to support the animals and programs at Dakin. Having a pet is not a prerequisite to taking part in this event.

Registration is $10 and is currently available at http://bit.ly/31-DayChallenge. The event features activity ideas, weekly mini-challenges to win prizes, suggested routes, and tips to help you reach your fundraising goals for the animals. #ByMySide 31-Day Activity Challenge hopes to raise $20,000 to help keep people and pets together, and a cumulative goal among participants of 100,000 minutes of activity.

“This new event grew out of our desire to create an opportunity for people to enjoy activities this spring, perhaps with their pets by their side,” stated Stacey Price, Dakin’s director of development and marketing. “Being in confinement for so long now has been tough, and for many of us, our animals have been wonderful company and continue to lift our spirits. While we can’t all come together yet, the 31-Day Challenge will inspire us to become more active and enjoy spring weather – indoor or outdoor – with our best friends by our side. We want people to choose an activity level that will motivate them, then set a goal to spend a specific amount of time each week being active. Participants can ask friends and families to support them to help animals in need, and enjoy fun prizes like t-shirts, water bottles, sling bags, and jackets, which they’ll win at specific fundraising milestones.”

Participants can join Dakin’s official Strava page, a free online platform to track your exercise, which links to social media networks for easy sharing with friends. There are also fundraising tips and tools, including a 31-Day Challenge Virtual Fundraising Toolkit, on www.dakinhumane.org, and an event page on Facebook where people can post photos of themselves in action.

Sponsors of the #ByMySide 31-Day Activity Challenge include Finck & Perras Insurance Agency, Inc., VCA Animal Hospitals and Chicopee Firefighters Local 1710

Dakin Humane Society delivers effective, innovative services that improve the lives of animals in need and the people who care about them. In a typical year, the organization shelters, treats and fosters more than 20,000 animals and has performed over 100,000 spay/neuter surgeries since 2009, making it New England’s largest spay/neuter provider. Dakin is a local non-profit organization that relies solely on contributions from individuals and businesses that care about animals to bring its services to the community.

For more information, visit www.dakinhumane.org.