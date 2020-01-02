Pet of the Week: Meet sweet Melody, a guinea pig from Dakin Humane Society

(Mass Appeal) – Guinea pigs make great pets for children, and Melody is an especially sweet girl! Lee Chambers from Dakin Humane Society introduces us to Melody and shares some advice on caring for guinea pigs.

Pet Stats

Name: Melody

Breed: Guinea pig

Age: 3 years old

Sex: Female

Color: White with black and brown

Background

Melody is a sweet 3-year old guinea pig who needs a new home. We will be adopting her out with her cage mate and bestie, Charlotte, another 3-year old female guinea pig. Both Melody and Charlotte are pretty chill girls. These two sweeties are at our Springfield Adoption Center.

Guinea pigs make marvelous first pets for youngsters. They’re easier to handle than most small animals, they become bonded to their people, and they rarely nip (only if they’re being mishandled or are scared by other animals nearby). Guinea pigs are interactive and love to greet their people when they enter the room by squeaking with delight!

This pet’s profile: https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt/melody-43376771.html

Guinea pig facts:

Special guinea pig pellets are the basis of their diet (they eat about 1/8 cup daily).

Be sure they have access to hay at all times

Favorite fruits/veggies include leafy greens, green peppers, peas, apples, blueberries, oranges and grapes, kale and strawberries

Use a solid bottom cage with a wire cover. No wire cage bottoms, they hurt their feet

Include a cave for them to sleep or rest, like a medium-sized flower pot or a plastic igloo

Guinea pigs are known for their vocalizations. They often squeak with delight when their favorite humans enter the room

They rarely bite, but can nip if mishandled or fear a threatening animal

Once your pig is used to you (and being handled), you can let her play in a small room for daily exercise. Be sure to remove electrical wires and other hazards that she might chew on

Be sure to remove soiled bedding, droppings and stale food from the cage daily

Upcoming Events/Other Topics:

What are “smalls?” – Dakin often mentions “smalls” when we talk about our pets. What are smalls? Those are the many types of animals we adopt out that are not cats or dogs. Smalls include rabbits, hamsters, gerbils, ferrets, mice, rats, chinchillas, degus, and a variety of birds including parakeets, finches, lovebirds, cockatiels and doves.

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit dakinhumane.org