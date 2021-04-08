Pet of the Week: Meet Sweetie the affectionate and adorable kitty

(Mass Appeal) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week… today we’re introducing you to Sweetie the cat!

Breed: Domestic shorthair cat

Age: 9 years old

Sex: Female

Color: White

Sweetie is an affectionate and adorable kitty who lives up to her name! Her previous person describes her as lazy, snuggly, and somewhat independent. She loves to be petted but is also happy to do her own thing. While here at Dakin, she quickly became a staff favorite and likes to oversee our daily meetings to make sure we don’t miss anything! She is curious and friendly with visitors, and has lived with kids, but has never lived with other cats. She has lived with dogs but did not like them so would prefer a home without them in the future. She is accustomed to living indoors. Sweetie has a long-term medical condition that may require more intervention in the future, but right now, she is a happy cat.