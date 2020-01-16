Pet of the Week: Meet Sylvester, a handsome orange cat looking for a special home

(Mass Appeal) – Sylvester is a cuddly male cat who loves feathers. Lee Chambers from Dakin Humane Society introduces us to this laid-back kitty who is looking for a special home.

Name: Sylvester

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: 7 years old

Sex: Male

Color: Orange

Background

Sylvester is as dapper as they come. He’s a handsome orange fellow with big green eyes who wants to be your one and only pet (he doesn’t do so well with other pets in the house). Sylvester is friendly and playful (hint, he LOVES playing with peacock feathers), and he’s best suited to a quiet home. This guy is a wonderful companion who can’t wait to snuggle with you on the sofa for some marathon TV watching. Sylvester has the FIV virus, which is a cat-only virus that doesn’t affect people or other animals. Cats with FIV most often live long, healthy and relatively normal lives. Ask our staff for more details about how to live with a kitty with FIV, and come down to our Springfield Adoption Center to meet the wonderful Sylvester. Prepare to be charmed!

This pet’s profile: https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt/sylvester-fiv-office-assistant-24427666.html

Upcoming Events/Other Topics:

Pet Food Aid Donations Needed! – Dakin Humane Society has a Pet Food Aid Program that people can turn to when their dogs and cats need food, so that families stay together. In 2018 we delivered over 27,000 pounds in pet food to area human services agencies, in addition to offering pet food to those in need who visited our adoption centers in Springfield and Leverett.

Our most in-demand item is dry cat food, and our current supply is getting really low. If people want to help keep pets in our community fed for families facing tough times, you can donate bags of dry cat food. If you’d like to use our Amazon Wish List to make ordering a snap (don’t worry, our shipping info is pre-set to make ordering easy), visit https://amzn.to/2JJUelA. If you’d rather shop local, take a look at our Amazon list and you’ll see what items we’re looking for, then shop where you’d like.

Either way…the kitties and we thank you very much!

For more information about the Pet Food Aid Program, visit https://www.dakinhumane.org/pet-food-aid.html