Pet of the Week: Meet Tank Top

(Mass Appeal) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week… today we’re introducing you to an adorable little kitty named Tank Top!



Tank Top came to Dakin from a hoarding situation. Hoarder cats are House Spirit Cats – very shy with people. They live in your home, but are rarely seen – visitors will never see them. They are cats who live with you, and who may sometimes grant you the opportunity to touch them. Or, they may not. Here’s what to expect with these special cats: They’ll be great with other cats because they’re used to living with them, and are excellent companions for resident felines. Over time, they will most likely get used to one or two people who will be allowed to touch them. They may choose to hang out near you or sleep on the bed with you at night. They are a great choice for patient, kind people with a quiet household (no kids, please), who want to make a difference for an individual cat – one that few people have the patience to help. These cats will not magically turn into normal acting cats; what you see is what they will be like for a long time, maybe always. Some will change more than others but be prepared for what you see now. If you’ve got the right home to welcome this sweet fellow, please visit https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt-a-pet.html and click on his photo.



Events/Other Topics – Kitten Street Team is Ready to Help Kittens!

Dakin’s Kitten Street Team (KST) is a volunteer-run program that fields requests from the public to trap feral cats, take them to Dakin for spay/neuter surgery and return them to their outdoor colonies so they can’t reproduce and introduce more cats and kittens to the dangers and harshness of living outside. At this time of year, the KST is really trying to help kittens who are born more in warm weather months. Kittens are very vulnerable to the outdoor elements and have a high tendency not to thrive in outdoor colonies. If the KST can trap kittens up to 6-8 weeks of age, they can be socialized, adopted, and able to live as indoor pets. This is a time-sensitive issue, so we’re asking if people notice outdoor kittens, either with or – especially – without mothers to please call Dakin at 413.781.4000 and when you hear the recorded greeting, hit “1” to reach the adoption center to leave word about the kittens. Our Kitten Street Team will be back in touch to get the info they need to help these youngsters!

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit dakinhumane.org