(MASS APPEAL) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week and today we’re introducing you to Tank! Lee Chambers is here from Dakin Humane Society with more on this sweet boy.

Tank’s foster mom says that Tank is a GREAT dog! He’s happy to entertain himself with toys around the house or snuggle up on the couch for a Netflix binge. He loves to go for walks, but is just as comfortable hanging around the house if bad weather prevents outings. He’s very polite – he loves to have attention but isn’t pushy or annoying about it.

He’s done great with her other two dogs…in fact, his foster mom says he’s “excellent with dogs!” That’s high praise! He does love to chase squirrels, so we’re not too sure about his skill with cats. Tank should be an easy fit into most homes looking for an active, happy companion.

You can view Tank’s Pet Profile HERE

Events/Other Topics: Bissell Pet Foundation Transporting Florida Cats; 15 Going to Dakin

The Bissell Pet Foundation arranged a transport yesterday of 100+ pets from Florida shelters who were homeless prior to Hurricane Ian, to find new lives in the northeast. A plane landed in New York, and a Dakin volunteer collected 15 cats and kittens and brought them north to us.

Dakin currently has an extremely high number of pets needing homes (over 250 at the start of this week). That’s a very high animal population, and we’d really appreciate any help. Here’s what folks can do:

Adopt: If you’re interested, we have some terrific pets.

Foster: If you would like to foster a Dakin pet, we need your help. Visit dakinhumane.org and click on the “Volunteer” tab

Donate: Please visit dakinhumane.org and click on the “Donate” button

Wish List shopping: Please visit dakinhumane.org and click on the “Donate” button, then click on “Shop and Support Dakin.”

For more info, please visit dakinhumane.org