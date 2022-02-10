(Mass Appeal) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week… today we’re introducing you to this adorable little guy named Kit Kat.



Hamsters are nocturnal by nature, so it’s normal for them to play and eat at night. They tend to nip if awakened during the day, so take care not to bother your pet while he’s sleeping

Once your hamster is hand-tamed, allow him outside of the cage for a supervised period of time every day. Keep him in one room or screened off area that’s been secured so he can’t escape or get lost

Hamsters don’t have good eyesight, so take care that he doesn’t fall or otherwise hurt himself

Remove all electrical cords from the area, please!

Hamsters are solitary animals that like to live alone but do enjoy people

They enjoy fresh grains, nuts (not too many please), veggies, and fruits every 2 to 3 days, in addition to plain old hamster food from the pet store. They especially love apples, carrots, spinach, and lettuce! Rodent chow should be available to hamsters at all times

Give them chew toys to wear down their teeth, which grow continuously

They love exercise, so be sure your hamster has a wheel for running

Be sure to put flower pots and/or small boxes in their cage for them to feel secure

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit dakinhumane.org.