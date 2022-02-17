(Mass Appeal) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week…. Today we’re introducing you to an adorable little kitten named Mikey.



Mikey came to Dakin just a few days ago and is one of the friendliest fellows you can find! He’s very sweet and playful, and he’s ready to find a new home and a person or family to adore. Mikey’s got a terrifically loud purr, and he will want to hop in your lap and show you some love. He’s the best belated Valentine you can give yourself!

Dakin’s Will Run for Cookies 5k Run/2k Walk

Big news! Dakin is launching a brand-new event in 2022. It’s our Will Run for Cookies 5k Run/2k Walk. Register now to take advantage of Early Bird Registration fee discounts! By participating and fundraising for Dakin Humane Society, you are helping give animals the food, shelter, and medical treatment they need. Every dollar you raise goes towards creating happier and healthier lives for animals right here in our community.

Date: Sunday, May 15

Registration time: 9am

Race time: 10:30am

Location: Stanley Park, Westfield

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit dakinhumane.org.