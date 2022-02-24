(Mass Appeal) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week… today we’re introducing you to Boy George!

Lee Chambers is here from Dakin Humane Society.

Breed: Miniature Pinscher

Age: 5 years old

Gender: Male

Color: Black with brown



Boy is a fun-loving, sweet dog! His previous owner said, “he’s an excellent dog who loves giving kisses to everyone”. He loves going for walks and will bark hello to people he sees. He has lived with dogs and kids but not cats. This energetic, funny little guy will bring a smile to your face! He loves to cuddle and burrow under blankets. He’s determined to keep you warm for the rest of this winter!

Home Again’s Buy 1/Get 1 Free Sale on Dog Coats/Sweaters

Saturday, February 26, Dakin’s thrift shop Home Again will be having a buy 1/get 1 free sale on dog coats and sweaters! Purchase one coat or sweater at our already low prices, and you can pick out a backup coat or sweater for your now-stylish best pal! (Hey, you gotta have one warm and dry coat ready to go while the other cold/damp one dries out, right?)



For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit dakinhumane.org.