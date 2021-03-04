Pet of the Week: Meet the handsome Oliver

(Mass Appeal) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week…this week, we’re introducing you to Oliver!

Breed: Domestic shorthair cat

Age: 3 years old

Sex: Male

Color: White tabby with brown

This is handsome Oliver! He’s a super chill dude looking for a calm household to relax in. He’s got an incredibly cute face, with these bright green eyes that just make you fall head over heels for him. Oliver will chirp at you when you come home from a long day at work, and head butt you affectionately to seek out your attention. He’s a cat that – once you pick him up – he just snuggles right into you and starts purring. He is looking for a home with no kids, the little ones just stress him out too much and he’s not a fan of loud sounds. He hasn’t been around other cats but may do well if another calm feline friend is in the home. Oliver needs to have a neat litterbox, by which we mean it should be scooped every day. If it doesn’t get scooped every day, he will become stressed out

Important tip – when you have indoor cats, always have one litterbox per cat, plus an extra one. And the best litter is unscented clumping litter for easy, hygienic cleanups!

When Oliver first comes home, he will need to be set up in a room by himself with his own litterbox, food, water and toys. He will go home with a behavior plan that you will need to follow in order for him to use the litterbox reliably. If you’d like to adopt Oliver, please visit https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt-a-pet.html and click on his photo.

