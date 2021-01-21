Pet of the Week: Meet this group of guinea pigs ready for their forever home

(Mass Appeal) – Guinea pigs make great pets, and if you’ve never had one before, they’re surprisingly social and endearing. They’re also best kept in pairs or trios. Good news, we’ve got a ready-made group of three guinea pigs here for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week… Lee Chambers from Dakin Humane Society joins us now to introduce us to Mary, Sarah and Winnie.





Name: Winnie, Mary, and Sarah

Breed: Guinea pigs

Age: 1 year old (all)

Sex: Female (all)

Color: Brown, Tan & White (all)

These adorable guinea pigs came to Dakin because their person didn’t have time to care for them, but she noted that they’re very friendly and cute. Guinea pigs make fun pets, they’re way more interactive than you might think, and they love supervised “out of the cage” time when they can run around with their friends, and get to know their humans better, too! A guinea pig’s diet consists of lots of hay, pellet food, and plenty of veggies and fruits. The adoption fee for one guinea pig is $35, each additional adopted at the same time has a discounted adoption fee of $20, so it would cost $75 to adopt these three. If you’re interested in these girls, please visit https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt-a-pet.html and click on their photos for more info or to adopt them.

Events/Other Topics

Dakin Donors can send Plush Pals to Children at Square One

People making donations to Dakin online at https://secure.e2rm.com/registrant/TicketingCatalog.aspx?eventid=346675 can choose an 8″ high Plush Pal cat or dog for themselves, or they can choose the “Get One, Give One” option which will send a Plush Pal to a child at Square One. Each Plush Pet comes with a Hug Certificate as well as a photo of a special animal that was cared for at Dakin Humane Society. Square One is a Springfield-based non-profit organization that provides support services and family-friendly education for infants, toddlers, preschoolers, and school-age children throughout the region.

A big reason Dakin decided on this was that so many kids can’t be with their friends due to the pandemic, and some may not have pets at home, so we wanted them to be able to connect with a loved on (in this case a Plush Pal) and let them know that someone is thinking about them.

Supplies are limited.

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit dakinhumane.org.