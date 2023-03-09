(MASS APPEAL) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week and we’re introducing you to Tilly! Madeline Nagy is here from Dakin Humane Society with more on Tilly and their upcoming run for cookies.

Background

Meet our newest feline friend who has traveled all the way from Louisiana to find her forever home! This beautiful 2-year-old cat may not have had the easiest start in life, but here at Dakin, we can seethat she has a heart full of love to give.

Despite not having any information about her past experiences, Tilly has quickly adapted to life in our shelter and has shown herself to be a social butterfly. She enjoys spending time with humans, always asking for pets and attention, and is very affectionate towards everyone she meets. Tilly also gets along well with other cats, making her a great addition to any household with existing feline companions.

Events/Other Topics – Will Run for Cookies 5K Run

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Where: Stanley Park, Westfield

Why: People need their pets, and pets need people – people like you who believe in a world

where services that support the human-animal bond are accessible to all. By participating in Dakin’s Will Run For Cookies 5k, you will be part of a movement of animal lovers supporting health and happiness together.

Participants join us to spend time with friends and family (furry companions included), run or walk, enjoy a delicious cookie, and most importantly, support Dakin Humane Society and our critical programs to keep people and pets together.

By fundraising for Dakin Humane Society, you are helping give animals the food, shelter, and

medical treatment they need. Every dollar you raise goes towards creating happier and healthier

lives for animals right here in our community.

More information visit dakinhumane.org/will-run-for-cookies-5k

Visit dakinhumane.org for more information.