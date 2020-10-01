Pet of the Week: Meet Tina, a bunny with bountiful beauty!

(Mass Appeal) – Tina has luscious locks that invite affection. Lee Chambers from Dakin Humane society tells us about this 1 year old Lionhead rabbit available for adoption.

This pet’s profile: https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt/tina-45509468.html

Events/Other Topics

Porch Portraits – A great way to celebrate your pet and you! October 17-25

Porch Portraits is a collaborative fundraiser for Dakin Humane Society with photographers in our community. Each Porch Portrait registration includes a short photography session that takes place right on your doorstep, and features you and your pet(s). You will receive two digital photographs from this session. Any additional purchases/prints that you wish to purchase will be done directly through your session photographer.

All photography sessions must allow for safe social distancing outdoors and there can be no exchange of items. Cash tips accepted only inside envelopes.

Thanks to our volunteer photographers for sharing their time and incredible talent for this fundraiser.

Event held October 17-October 25, 2020. Sessions are $25 and days/times vary by photographer.

Visit www.dakinhumane.org for more details!