(MASS APPEAL) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week and today we’re introducing you to Tiny! Lee Chambers is here from Dakin Humane Society with more about this sweet little girl.

Cuddle buddy wanted! Tiny is a sweet little girl looking for a quiet home where she can have a lap to cozy up on. She’s mild mannered and fairly calm (but she can get a little chatty if she wants a lap and one isn’t available), and has settled nicely here at the shelter. Tiny may enjoy living with another small dog around her size, and has done well with children as long as they are gentle with her. Tiny has not lived with cats before, so we’re not sure how she would do with them. She loves a good game of fetch, is very smart, and is an expert snuggler! If you’re looking for a fun and sweet companion, you’ve found her!

Events/Other Topics: Dakin’s Free Parvovirus Vaccine Clinics

Dakin Humane Society is providing three FREE parvovirus clinics for Springfield residents to keep their dogs safe from the deadly disease. In recognition of several confirmed cases of dogs with parvovirus in different neighborhoods in Springfield, Dakin quickly organized the clinics, which will be held at its 171 Union Street location on the following days:

Friday Sept 30th @ 10:00 – 11:30 am

Friday Oct 7th @ 10:00 – 11:30 am

Friday Oct 14th @ 10:00 – 11:30 am

Treatment will be first come/first served for the first 70 dogs in line. Attendees are advised to bring any vaccination or veterinary records for their dogs if they have them. If there is no proof of rabies vaccination, dogs will have to receive them in addition to the parvo vaccine.

About Parvovirus:

Parvo is a highly contagious virus that makes dogs very sick, and most dogs who get parvo will die

The main symptoms are vomiting, diarrhea, not eating, and being tired

Puppies and dogs that have not received a series of vaccines are most susceptible to the disease

Parvovirus is spread by direct dog-to dog contact and contact with contaminated feces (stool), objects and surfaces. The virus can stay in the environment for many months

Parvo is specific to dogs and is not transmitted to humans

**NOTE: If your dog is sick and you think it may be parvovirus, call Dakin at 413.781.4000 and our staff will discuss your dog’s condition with you. Please don’t bring a sick dog to the clinic, a vaccine won’t help a dog that’s already infected, and they may infect other nearby dogs.**

Visit www.dakinhumane.org for more information.