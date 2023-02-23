(Mass Appeal) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week! This Thursday we’re introducing you to Toby. Lee Chambers is here from Dakin Humane Society with more on him and to talk about a pet loss support group.

Background Meet Toby. Staff and volunteers alike are madly in love with this adorable little man. Toby came to Dakin through no fault of his own – his very loving owner was unable to provide care for him anymore and made the tough decision to help this sweet nugget find a new family. He has clearly been very well-loved! Toby is playful and cuddly with adults and politely ambivalent toward other dogs. He is nervous with young children and will nip if they get too close, so he would prefer a quiet home with older kids. Toby is trained to use potty pads and to go outside. Toby has never been around cats so we are not sure how he’d do with them. View Toby’s Pet Profile HERE.

Pet Loss & Healing Support Next Meeting is March 14 on Zoom