(Mass Appeal) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week! This Thursday we’re introducing you to Toby. Lee Chambers is here from Dakin Humane Society with more on him and to talk about a pet loss support group.
Background
Meet Toby. Staff and volunteers alike are madly in love with this adorable little man. Toby came to Dakin through no fault of his own – his very loving owner was unable to provide care for him anymore and made the tough decision to help this sweet nugget find a new family. He has clearly been very well-loved! Toby is playful and cuddly with adults and politely ambivalent toward other dogs. He is nervous with young children and will nip if they get too close, so he would prefer a quiet home with older kids. Toby is trained to use potty pads and to go outside. Toby has never been around cats so we are not sure how he’d do with them.
View Toby’s Pet Profile HERE.
Pet Loss & Healing Support Next Meeting is March 14 on Zoom
If you or someone you know has lost a beloved pet and is struggling with grief, Dakin can help. Our Pet Loss & Healing Support Group is led by family therapist and author Ken Dolan-Del Vecchio, and we’re holding these free monthly groups online.
Next meeting:
Tuesday, March 14
6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Ken draws from years of experience leading groups for people who lost their companion animals, and the sessions offer people the opportunity for healing that comes from sharing their journey with others who are also grieving – and understand.
In order to attend, you must sign up online at https://www.dakinhumane.org/petloss.html (“Visit dakinhumane.org and click on “programs,” then “pet loss & healing support group.”) You need to RSVP in advance of the meeting so you can get the Zoom link you’ll need to participate.