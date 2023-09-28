(MASS APPEAL) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s Pet of the Week and we’re introducing you to Top Spin. Lauren Rubin, Behavior Coordinator with Dakin Humane Society is here to share more.

Background

We do not have any history on this kitten’s previous life or experiences. Since they are so young, they would likely do well in any type of home. They should be introduced slowly to any resident animals in your house.

Events/Other Topics: Dakin’s Summer of Love Adoption Event Means 50% Off Adoption Fees! Ends Soon!

Summer’s not over until we say so! And we are celebrating the final weeks of it with our Summer of Love Adoption Event. From now through September 30, take 50% off the adoption fees you see listed on our website (dakinhumane.org) for any Dakin pet who’s up for adoption! We want our animal pals to find their next homes soon, and by discounting the adoption fees, we want to make adoption that much easier for their future families!

For more information, visit dakinhumane.org

