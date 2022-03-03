(Mass Appeal) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week… today we’re introducing you to an adorable little guy named Turbo!

Breed: American Guinea Pig

Age: 1 month old

Gender: Male

Color: White with black and tan



Turbo is a curious, outgoing, and energetic little fellow. He loves to explore, and he can move fast when he wants to, which is how he got his name! He eats his hay and veggies with gusto. He enjoys being held and cuddled. He gets very talkative when being held, and he’ll tell you all about his day in cute little chirps. Guinea pigs are incredibly social animals who need to be kept in pairs/groups to thrive. Sharing their life with other guinea pigs is an essential part of their well-being. Guinea pigs need lots of space to run around in, and toys to keep them active and enriched! They should get daily “floor time” outside of their cage. This time outside of the cage will be great for bonding and growing closer with them!

Dakin’s Will Run for Cookies 5k Run/2k Walk

Big news! Dakin is launching a brand-new event in 2022. It’s our Will Run for Cookies 5k Run/2k Walk. Register now to take advantage of Early Bird Registration fee discounts! By participating and fundraising for Dakin Humane Society, you are helping give animals the food, shelter, and medical treatment they need. Every dollar you raise goes towards creating happier and healthier lives for animals right here in our community.

Date: Sunday, May 15

Registration time: 9 am

Race time: 10:30 am

Location: Stanley Park, Westfield

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit dakinhumane.org.