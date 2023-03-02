(MASS APPEAL) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week and we’re introducing you to Venza! Lee Chambers Dakin Humane Society could not be here today, but that didn’t stop us from bringing you Pet of the Week!

You can visit Venza’s Pet Profile HERE

Events/Other Topics

Dakin’s Will Run for Cookies is Set for May 7. Register NOW!

We’re gearing up for our second annual Will Run for Cookies 5k run/2k walk in scenic Stanley Park in Westfield on Sunday, May 7. Check in & registration is 9-10am, Race begins at 10:30am.

Early Bird Registration Fees:

$20 12 years and younger

$30 students, seniors, and veterans

$35 adult registration

ALL registrations go up $5 April 15, 2023

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit dakinhumane.org