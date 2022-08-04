(Mass Appeal) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week. We’re introducing you to Winwin. Lee Chambers is here from Dakin Humane Society.

Name: Winwin Breed: Lionhead/mix rabbit Age: 4 months old Color: Tan with dark brown

Background

Winwin is a sweet little guy who’s looking for a new person to love. He had a guardian, but that person couldn’t care for him any more, so Winwin came to Dakin. He has exceptional litterbox habits, and while he is initially shy, he will warm up if you offer a few friendly soft strokes around his head and ears. Since he’s been at Dakin, he’s delighting the staff with his increasing confidence. He’s moving around his living space more, and we see he has a very big appetite for his daily greens! While Winwin may grow a bit more (he’s only 4 months old), he’ll always be small in size. Rabbits like Winwin are intelligent and complex animals who do well in families with humans who understand that they are prey animals, and do not enjoy being held/picked up. The best way to bond with them is to spend time with them outside of their pens, and shower them with plenty of fresh veg leaves such as romaine and cilantro! Rabbits also need plenty of daily time to explore outside of their pen and hang with their human.

Events/Other Topics: Hot Weather Pet Tips

Overheating: Never leave your animals alone in a parked vehicle. Not only can it lead to fatal heat stroke, it is illegal in several states! On an 85-degree day, it only takes 10 minutes for the inside of your car to reach 102 degrees. In 30 minutes, the car’s interior can go from 85 to 120 degrees.

Limit exercise on hot days. Take your dog on walks early in the morning or early evening. Bring water for BOTH of you.

Keep dogs off pavement. If you want to check the asphalt, follow the “5 second rule” which states that if you can’t hold the back of your hand down on the pavement for at least 5 seconds, it’s too hot for your dog to walk on

Watch your pet for signs of overheating. They include:

Excessive panting

Increased heart rate

Confusion/disorientation

Vomiting/diarrhea

Bright red gums

Body temp over 104 degrees

Collapse, seizure or coma

What to do?

Move pet inside or at least in the shade immediately

Offer them cool water to drink

Wet towels with cool NOT cold/freezing water (it’s too much a shock to their system) and apply to them

Monitor their condition carefully and be ready to take them to a vet or animal hospital (call first!)

Animals most at risk for this are:

Young or elderly animals

Overweight animals

Pets with thick or dark-colored coats

Pets with short muzzles/flat faces (pugs, boxers, Boston Terriers, bulldogs, Persian cats)

Water safety: Do not leave pets unsupervised around a pool—not all dogs are good swimmers

Introduce your pets to water gradually and make sure they wear flotation devices when on boats Rinse your dog off after swimming to remove chlorine or salt from his fur, and try to keep your dog from drinking pool water, which contains chlorine and other chemicals