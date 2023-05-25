(MASS APPEAL) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week and we’re introducing you to Yusef Lee Chambers is here from Dakin Humane Society with more on this little guy and what’s happening at Dakin.

Meet Yusef , here’s what his foster mom had to say about him: “He is a little shy with new people at first but will take food from anyone. Once he gets to know someone, he is very friendly. Yusef will jump out of his cage onto his “patio” to greet me with enthusiastic “wheeks” whenever I visit him. He is not thrilled about being picked up/held, but will climb into my lap when I sit down with him and he does like to be pet on his head. He is very enthusiastic when it comes to eating and will gently eat veggies, pellets, or alfalfa out of my hand. It is also very enjoyable to watch him run through tunnels and boxes in his playpen.

Visit Yusef’s Pet Profile HERE

Events/Other Topics: Dakin’s Got Birds!

Over the past week or so, Dakin has had lots of birds brought in for surrender; parakeets, cockatiels and doves. We are working very hard to find homes for so many of them, so if you or someone you know is thinking of adding a pet bird to the family, check out who we’ve got at Dakin at https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt-a-pet

About parakeets:

Parakeets love attention and can make great companions

They have 4 toes



They can live to be 20 years old in captivity

About cockatiels:

They can live to 25 years, so they are a significant commitment!

They can mimic a range of sounds, including other birds’ calls.

Like other parrots, cockatiels see color and enjoy multi colored toys. They love to climb ladders and most also appreciate a swing.

About doves:

Doves mate for life

They are very strong fliers

They can live in solitude, or with huge flocks. With flocks, hierarchies are often established

For more information, visit dakinhumane.org

