Pet of the Week: Meet Zoey, a couch potato tabby looking for her new home

(Mass Appeal) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week… Lee Chambers is here from Dakin Humane Society to introduce us to Zoey.

Pet Stats

Name: Zoey

Breed: Domestic shorthair cat

Age: 7 years

Sex: Female

Color: Brown/Black/White tabby

Background

Zoey came to Dakin when her person couldn’t take care of her anymore. This adorable kitty is very sweet and low-key. Her previous family described her as friendly, independent and a couch potato. She loves being petted everywhere and she really enjoys toys, especially the crackly ones! Zoey is very attentive to people and she will be a marvelous addition to any home. Come meet this special girl at our Springfield Adoption Center. Right now her adoption fee is only $25!

This pet’s profile: https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt/zoey-42825440.html

Other Happenings:

Vaccine & Microchip Clinics Every Saturday at 9am at Dakin’s Springfield Adoption Center

We offer a variety of vaccines (rabies, distemper, feline leukemia, Lyme Disease and more), flea and tick preventives, tests and microchipping at our weekly Clinic starting at 9am every Saturday in Springfield. We treat the first 40 dogs/cats in line for affordable fees, like:

$12 – Rabies vaccination (dog and cat)

$12 – Distemper vaccination (dog and cat)

$20 – Microchip identification (dog and cat; includes registration)

$15 – Deworming (cat; dog fees depend on weight)

For a full list of our services and fees, visit: https://www.dakinhumane.org/vaccine-clinics-and-services.html

Toasted Owl Gives a Hoot Halloween Fun Run – Sunday, October 27 – Race starts at 10:30am in downtown Northampton

The Toasted Owl Fun Run is a Halloween tradition around here, and once again the run will raise money for Dakin’s animals and programs.

Runners and walkers are encouraged to bring their dogs on a non-retractable leash

Registration is $35 and is now available by visiting https://www.dakinhumane.org/toasted-owl-run.html

Register by October 16 to get a free race t-shirt.

Great features for this year’s race:

Teambuilding for fundraising

Chip timing for accuracy (runners only)

There will be prizes for all race brackets and for creative Halloween costumes

For all info, visit https://www.dakinhumane.org/toasted-owl-run.html

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, visit www.dakinhumane.org