Pet of the week: Mikhail

(Mass Appeal) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week… today we’re introducing you to Mikhail.

Mikhail came to Dakin with his mama and sibling when their guardian could no longer care for the little furry family. Since he is so young, he would likely do well in any type of home. He should be introduced slowly to any resident animals in your house. Dakin has put together our top tips to help your kitten settle into their new home, and you’ll see a helpful video on Vladimir’s profile page. If you are interested in any of our available pets, visit https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt-a-pet.html and click on their photos to learn more.

Newspaper needed!

Dakin’s Springfield Animal Resource Center is in need of NEWSPAPER to line kennels and litter pans for the many animals in our care. We can accept standard newspapers, but can’t use the full-color glossy ad pages. We’ve placed a blue bin outside our main doors at 171 Union Street in Springfield daily from 10-4 for convenient curbside drop-off. Thank you so much for your support as we continue to work around the clock to provide for a growing number of animals entering our care!

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit dakinhumane.org.