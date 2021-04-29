Pet of the Week: Morgaine the beautiful Siamese cat

(Mass Appeal) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week… today we’re introducing you to a beautiful Siamese cat named Morgaine.

Name: Morgaine

Breed: Siamese, mixed breed

Age: 12 years old

Sex: Female

Color: Cream with black, brown, and white

Morgaine is a beautiful kitty looking for a special home. She is very shy and will need a quiet and patient home to help her be the best cat she can be. She gets along with other cats and calm dogs but would prefer a home without children. She has taken several weeks to come around in her foster home but is still shy. When she arrives at your home, she will need to be confined to one room until she is comfortable. This will take time. Morgaine came to us when her person passed away, so she has had to deal with a lot of change and for an older gal like her, change can be pretty scary. Could you be Morgaine’s hero?

Events/Other Topics

We Dakin Dare You to Take the 31-Day Activity Challenge!

Dakin Humane Society wants to inspire you to get moving the whole month of May with our #ByMySide 31-Day Activity Challenge. We encourage you to bring your furry companion along or get active in their honor. That’s right, “we Dakin dare you!” Whether you plan to walk, run, bike ride, or snuggle your cat (yes, that’s an activity!) you’ll be making a difference for animals. By participating you will be part of a virtual movement of animal lovers supporting health and happiness while raising critical funds to support the animals and programs of Dakin.

Registration for the #ByMySide 31-Day Activity Challenge is only $10! Your registration will unlock:

Fun activity ideas

Weekly mini-challenges to win prizes

Suggested routes

Tips to help you reach your fundraising goals for the animals

Every step is a step toward keeping people and pets together. Visit dakinhumane.org to learn more and register!