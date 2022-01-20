Pet of the week: Rover, the dog bursting with fun puppy energy

(Mass Appeal) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week… today we’re introducing you to Rover!



If you are looking for a calm, mellow companion, or you are a first-time dog owner, Rover is NOT the dog for you. If you are an experienced dog owner who lives out in the country and wants an extremely active dog who can keep up with you while you run, hike for miles, ride your ATV around your extensive property, and still have energy left over for a rousing game of fetch, he’s your dog! Rover has flunked out of apartment and city living and needs the country life- a busy, structured, full of activity country life. He came to us from a Louisiana shelter. Things we know about this funny dog: loves tennis balls and fetch! He has fun puppy energy, is very treat motivated, and already knows “sit.” Rover needs either an adults-only home or one with older kids. He can live with other dogs but a meet is required as he can be dog selective. To learn more about him, please visit https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt-small-animals.html where you can see a really cute video about him, too!

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit dakinhumane.org.

Fosters Needed & Betty White Challenge yields over $33,000

Dakin is seeking foster caregivers for small animals. You can be a beginner to take this on! The primary foster caregiver must be over 18 years of age, but we encourage fostering to be a fun activity that involves the whole family. Small animals include rabbits, guinea pigs, ferrets, degus, chinchillas, hamsters, rats, gerbils, and birds. Our biggest needs right now are for guinea pigs and rat fosters. Our staff will train you and are always available to answer any questions you may have.

Thank you to everyone who honored Betty White’s 100th birthday celebration by donating to Dakin Humane Society. Betty’s drive to help animals was inspirational, and so many people made gifts to animal welfare organizations around the world that it was easy to see how one woman could make such a remarkable impact. Dakin is happy to honor Betty’s memory by continuing to help animals in need in our community, thanks to the generosity of so many people who made gifts to Dakin that totaled over $33,000 in Betty’s honor.

For more information, visit dakinhumane.org.