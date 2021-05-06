Pet of the Week: Speckle and Boint

(Mass Appeal) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week… today we’re introducing you to Speckle and Boint. Two ridiculously cute bunnies.

Speckle & Boint

Breed: American mixed breed rabbits

Age: 1 year old (both)

Sex: Female (Speckle; spayed) and Male (Boint; neutered)

Color: Cream with black, brown and white

You can typically find them lounging close to each other or looking for treats in foraging boxes. They pack a whole ton of cuteness into pint sized packages and their favorite thing to do is cuddle! They also like people too, especially when they give head pats and a handful of leafy greens!

The best way to bond with rabbits is to spend time with them outside of their pens, and shower them with plenty of fresh veg leaves such as romaine and cilantro. Rabbits are easy to litter-box train, which is another bonus.

Other Topics/Events

Home Again – The Shop at Dakin opens online! And join us for in-person shopping for one day only on May 15!

Dakin’s thrift shop is coming back strong! While we can’t have full-time onsite shopping yet, we have just launched an exciting online shopping site featuring thrift shop items for people and pets. Visit “Home Again – The Shop at Dakin” on Facebook for more info.

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit dakinhumane.org.