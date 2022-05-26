(Mass Appeal) – Fun comes in threes with these adorable little guinea pigs! Meet Poppy, Peppa and Petunia!

Background

Wow, if you’d like an instant ADORABLE family of pets, they’re perfect! Peppa loves to race down her ramp for a treat…she’s got a bad case of FOMO (Fear of Missing Out!) and wants to be in the know about what’s going on. Poppy is like her sisters in that she’s independent, but also can be afraid of people until she gets to know them (that’s why we want them to go home together, so they can have each other for company). Then there’s Petunia who will squeal with delight when she hears you open a bag of kale or other leafy greens! Three darling girls who need some love. You in? Visit dakinhumane.org and click on “Adopt” to see their profiles and lots of cute photos!

For more information, please visit dakinhumane.org