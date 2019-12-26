Pet of the Week: Twinkles & Figgy, two baby rats looking for a home

(Mass Appeal) – Figgy and Twinkles are baby rats whose mother was recently rescued with hundreds of other small animals. Madeline Nagy from Dakin Humane Society tells us why rats make great pets.

Why rats make excellent pets:

· They are smart, active and social creatures

· They enjoy being handled and are great pets for children and adults alike

· They enjoy riding around on your shoulder or burrowing in your pockets

· Rats love to play with all kinds of toys and are very entertaining pets

· Rats love to make nests in boxes and to sleep in rat-sized hammocks

· Don’t believe their bad rap-rats rock as pets!

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit www.dakinhumane.org.