Pet of the Week: Two baby Guinea pigs looking for a new home

(Mass Appeal) – In honor of National Guinea Pig Day, perhaps you’d like to consider adding a pair of piggies to your home? Lee Chambers from Dakin Humane Society introduces us to GI Joe & Oreo, a bonded pair of male Guinea Pigs.

Name: GI Joe & Oreo – to be adopted together

Breed: Guinea Pigs

Age: GI Joe: 5 months. Oreo: 1 month

Sex: Male (both)

Color: GI Joe: Tri-color Oreo: Black/White

Background

Guinea pigs are social creatures and if we’re already paired up here at the shelter, we need to stay together. That’s our deal…we’ll need to go home together. We need a spacious habitat equipped with hiding and napping spots, things to climb on, safe wood to chew, and guinea pig toys. Our diet should consist of grass hay available at all times, with a small amount of timothy pellets. We don’t naturally make our own vitamin C, so we must get it daily from our diet. Snacks like red pepper, kale, mustard greens, dandelion greens, and other leafy greens will do the job nicely! In fact we love these snacks so much that we will call “wheet, wheeeeet” when we see you bringing us some! Our average lifespan is 5 to 7 years. Please speak with an animal resource counselor for more information or to inquire about adoption! 413-781-4000.

GI Joe’s profile: https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt/g-i-joe-45027399.html

Oreo’s profile: https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt/oreo-45027395.html

Events/Other Topics

Dakin’s Summer Guardian Challenge: Be a Guardian for Animals Today and Every Day – We’ve set a goal to welcome 25 new monthly donors by August. That gives us 2 weeks to meet our goal, and we sure hope you’ll join us. Guardian donors give a monthly gift, a figure you pick that works for you. Even if it’s the cost of a few iced coffees each month…all gifts add up and allow us to provide long-term care to animals when they need you most. Dakin Guardians play a crucial role, especially during the summer months when we always see more animals arriving that need care and shelter, especially orphaned kittens who are the most vulnerable. Let the animals know that you’re their guardian…every day. Click here for more information and to become a Guardian: https://bit.ly/3fcbKuL

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit dakinhumane.org