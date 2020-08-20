Pet of the Week: Young cat seeks employment in your barn or business

(Mass Appeal) – Cats need homes, but for some felines, a home isn’t the place where they would feel safest. Monty is a 6 month old female “working cat”. She may not bond well with people but she’d love to take shelter in your barn, office building, or business. In exchange for a safe place to stay, she will help keep rodents under control. Monty is social but a bit too feisty in her interactions with folks.

Without adopters, cats like Monty have nowhere else to go. If you have a working barn or other structure, there are cats who need you. Having a working cat like Monty will help keep down the rodent population. The cats will be helping you, while you provide them a safe place to live. And, because these cats are already spayed or neutered, you won’t have to worry about endless litters of kittens appearing!
Where can a barn/working cat go to work for you? Here are some examples:
Barns
Stables
Garages
Outbuildings
Warehouses
Wineries
Breweries

If you or someone you know could use Monty’s expert services, please email Dakin at springfield@dakinhumane.org. For more information on working/barn cats, please visit https://www.dakinhumane.org/barn-cats.html

This pet’s profile: https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt/monty-working-barn-cat-45260762.html

