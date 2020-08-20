Pet of the Week: Young cat seeks employment in your barn or business

(Mass Appeal) – Cats need homes, but for some felines, a home isn’t the place where they would feel safest. Monty is a 6 month old female “working cat”. She may not bond well with people but she’d love to take shelter in your barn, office building, or business. In exchange for a safe place to stay, she will help keep rodents under control. Monty is social but a bit too feisty in her interactions with folks.

Without adopters, cats like Monty have nowhere else to go. If you have a working barn or other structure, there are cats who need you. Having a working cat like Monty will help keep down the rodent population. The cats will be helping you, while you provide them a safe place to live. And, because these cats are already spayed or neutered, you won’t have to worry about endless litters of kittens appearing!

Where can a barn/working cat go to work for you? Here are some examples:

Barns

Stables

Garages

Outbuildings

Warehouses

Wineries

Breweries

If you or someone you know could use Monty’s expert services, please email Dakin at springfield@dakinhumane.org. For more information on working/barn cats, please visit https://www.dakinhumane.org/barn-cats.html

This pet’s profile: https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt/monty-working-barn-cat-45260762.html

Barks & Brews at Home! A Virtual Event Experience Coming Sunday, October 4 at 4pm

TICKETS GO ON SALE THIS SUNDAY, AUGUST 23!

We’ve re-envisioned Barks & Brews! No need to grab the leash, just snuggle up with your furry best friend at home and share in a good time with your friends from Dakin Humane Society. This year we will celebrate our favorite at-home companions with fun video contests including Funniest Home Videos-Pet Edition and our Tails Talent Show. You get to pick the winners! We will also announce the recipients of the 2020 Humane Awards. Barks & Brews at home is great way to support the animals at Dakin Humane Society while having fun!

Your $30 ticket gives you access to this one-of-a-kind event, a commemorative 2020 Barks & Brews t-shirt, two beer tokens for Fort Hill Brewery’s incredible beers (for 21 and up) and a chance to win prizes! Order tickets and get more event info at https://secure.e2rm.com/registrant/TicketingWelcome.aspx?eventid=337076&langpref=en-CA&Referrer=direct%2fnone

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit dakinhumane.org