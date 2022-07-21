(Mass Appeal) – Maverick is a delightfully handsome kitten who will charm his new family or person. Like any kitten, he’s got the mix of sugar and sass, and he’s bound to entertain you and yours with his antics every day. Like most kittens, he’ll blend pretty easily to just about any household, just give him time to acclimate to his new digs and if you have resident cats, be sure Maverick has his own room when he first arrives at home that will have his food, water, toys, bed and all his basic needs.

Events/Other Topics: Dakin Partnering with Best Friends Animal Society for National Adoption Weekend July 22-24

Dakin Humane Society is joining Best Friends Animal Society as a network partner for National Adoption Weekend, July 22-24. Bring Home Happiness by welcoming a new animal companion to your family! Dakin’s adoption event days will be held online only.

Summer is an extremely busy time for Dakin as shelter animal populations soar. Help us find loving homes for animals in need during National Adoption Weekend! Adoption fees will be reduced by a minimum of $50 for cats, kittens and dogs. Other pet adoption fees will be more deeply discounted.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE:

• Meet Dakin’s available animals online at https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt-a-pet.html

• Submit an adoption inquiry by clicking the pink “Adopt Me” button on an animal’s profile

• Check your email for the next steps in the process

Questions? Email us! Springfield@dakinhumane.org