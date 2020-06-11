Pets of the Week: A bonded pair of Guinea pigs

(Mass Appeal) – Guinea pigs make great pets for children. This bonded pair of 10 month old male Guinea pigs named Fribbles and Malibu are looking for a new home.

Lee Chambers from Dakin Humane Society introduces us to this dynamic duo. She also shares an Amazon wishlist to help the shelter prepare to care for more kittens.

Fribbles and Malibu were brought to Dakin because their person didn’t have enough time to spend with them. We want them to go to their next home together because they’re best buds and they will adjust much better with each other there. Guinea pigs like these guys do well when they can come out of their cages for a while each day in a small room under supervision, of course! These boys used to live with a family dog (that they got along with very well) and two young pre-teens. If you’d like to know more about Fribbles and Malibu, just call Dakin at 413.781.4000 or visit https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt-a-pet.html

Events/Other Topics

Dakin’s Amazon Wish List – If you haven’t already taken a look at our Amazon Wish List, please do! That’s where we have our most-needed items to help animals get well and on their way to being adopted. This is the time of year that we’re expecting some kittens to be brought to us and we need to be prepared to help them. The ones we see are usually the ones who live outdoors and are quite sick, so they need help, and we need supplies to get them on all four feet and on the way to a wonderful new life!

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit www.dakinhumane.org.