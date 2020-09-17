Pets of the Week: Bernard and Charles

(Mass Appeal) – Thursday means it’s time for Mass Appeal’s Pet of the Week! Today Lee Chambers from the Dakin Humane Society joins us with Bernard and Charles.

Bernard and Charles are an adorable bonded pair of guinea pigs. Guinea pigs make excellent pets – they are social and easy to care for.

Chambers noted that Dakin’s 2021 Pet Photo Calendar will be coming out soon and it features pets in our community. For $15 you can reserve a day to honor your pet or loved one. Visit DakinHumane.org for details.