Pets of the Week: Charlie and Wilbur

(Mass Appeal) – Every Thursday we meet a furry pal looking for a forever home… but this Thursday has us seeing double! Lee Chamber joins us from the Dakin Humane Society to introduce us to a pair of guinea pigs named Charlie and Wilbur.

The pair of one-year-old males are to be adopted together. They are great pals and love human interaction. Guinea pigs make wonderful pets!

Chamber also told us about Barks and Brews at Home, a virtual experience that will be presented by Dakin Humane Society on Sunday, Oct. 4 beginning at 4 p.m. Participants will be able to vote for the winning videos in two contests; the Funniest Home Videos: Pet Edition, and the Tails Talent Show. They’ll also receive a commemorative 2020 Barks & Brews t-shirt, two beer tokens from event sponsor Fort Hill Brewery, and chances to win prizes, as well as join in the interactive event. Tickets are $30 per person and are on sale at DakinHumane.org.