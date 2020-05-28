Pets of the Week: Cricket and Clyde

(Mass Appeal) – Lee Chambers of the Dakin Humane Society joined us with two cute ferrets looking for a forever home! The ferrets, Clyde and Cricket, come as a pair and are litter trained!

Dakin Humane Society is open for adoption only by appointment. Please visit their website at DakinHumane.org for details.

Chambers also mentioned that nominations for the Humane Awards are taking place through July 31. Nominate a special animal hero you know through the Dakin Humane Society website, DakinHumane.org.