Pets of the Week: Meet Oregano and Parsley

Mass Appeal

(Mass Appeal) – Lee Chambers from the Dakin Humane Society joined us for Pet of the Week and introduced us to two young, male rats: Oregano and Parsley.

The pair need to be adopted together because they are bonded. Rats are extremely intelligent pets and love to interact with people. Dakin is handling adoptions by appointment only, so if you are interested in opening your home to these little guys, visit DakinHumane.org for details.

Dakin is also continuing to take nominations for the Humane Awards through July 31. If you know a hero who helps animals and should be recognized, let them know via the website, DakinHumane.org.

