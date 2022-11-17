(MASS APPEAL) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week and we’re introducing you to two guinea pigs, Ricardo and Yusef. Lee Chambers is here from Dakin Humane Society with all the detail on these two.

Here’s what his foster mom had to say about Ricardo and his dad, Yusef: “They are both a little shy with new people at first but will take food from anyone. Once they get to know someone they are very friendly. Both Yusef and Ricardo will jump out of their cage onto their patio to greet me with enthusiastic “wheeks” whenever I visit them. They are not thrilled about being picked up/held, but will climb into my lap when I sit down with them and they do like to be petted on their heads. They are very enthusiastic eaters and will gently eat veggies, pellets, or alfalfa out of my hand. It is also very enjoyable to watch them chase each other through tunnels and boxes in their playpen. They always seem to be having a great time! They are definitely fun little guys!”

Events/Other Topics: Half Off Pet Coats and Sweaters in November at Dakin’s Thrift Shop

The cold weather has HIT! If you’re looking for a coat or sweater for your dog (or cat, for that matter), visit Home Again, Dakin’s thrift shop this Saturday (11/19) and next Saturday (11/26) from 10am – 3pm and you’ll find our pet coats and sweaters are 50% off our already low prices!

Dakin’s thrift shop proceeds go entirely to help our pets and programs. New or gently used items are donated and sold, and since our shop staff are all volunteers, all funds help animals, so shop for bargains and help Dakin animals. It’s a win/win!

