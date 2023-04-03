(MASS APPEAL) – Not only is he the current Home Builders Association president, his company has been a staple at the Home show for nearly 50 years. Fran Beaulieu, Owner of Phil Beaulieu & Sons Home Improvement as well as President of the Home Builders & Remodelers Association of Western MA spoke with Patrick about all your exterior renovation needs.

Visit booth 300 at the Western Mass Home & Garden Show to find Phil Beaulieu & Son Home Improvement. You can also visit their store at 217 Grattan Street, Chicopee, call 413-592-1498, or visit pbhi.biz for more information.

Sponsored by: Home Builders & Remodelers Association of Western MA