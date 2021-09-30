Philly Cheese Steak Calzones with Chef Mike Harrison

(Mass Appeal) – Buckley Healthcare Center in Greenfield puts an emphasis on making sure residents have access to quality meals. Chef Mike Harrison from Seasons Restaurant at Buckley Healthcare Center is here this morning, with a fun twist on a classic sandwich!

INGREDIENTS

2 teaspoons cornmeal

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 pound steak, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 small yellow onion, thinly sliced

1 small green bell pepper – cored, seeded and thinly sliced

1-1/2 cups sliced fresh mushrooms

2 teaspoons freshly minced garlic

2 (13.8-ounce) tubes refrigerated pizza dough

2 cups shredded provolone cheese

1 egg

2 teaspoons water

1/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

Fresh chopped parsley, for garnish (if desired)

Marinara sauce, for serving

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat your oven to 400 degrees F. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper and sprinkle with cornmeal.

Season sliced steak with desired amounts of salt and pepper.

Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add steak, green pepper, mushrooms and onion and cook until steak is browned on both sides and vegetables are tender, stirring frequently (about 6-7 minutes).

Add garlic and cook for an additional 30 seconds, stirring frequently.

Drain off juices in a colander and set aside while you’re preparing the dough.

Roll out each pizza dough and form into a circle (about 10 inches in diameter). Place 1/2 of the steak mixture in the center of each dough circle, leaving about 1/3 border around edge of dough.

Sprinkle provolone cheese over the top of steak mixture (1 cup for each calzone).

Fold dough over top of steak mixture. Fold and crimp extra dough with your fingers to create a seal. (If dough has dried a little, it is helpful to dip your finger in water and moisten edges of dough before sealing).

Transfer calzones to prepared baking sheet. Using a knife, cut 3 small slits on top of each calzone.

Prepare egg wash by whisking together egg and 2 teaspoons water. Brush each calzone evenly with egg wash.

Sprinkle each calzone evenly with Parmesan cheese.

Bake for 13-16 minutes, or until golden brown.

Sprinkle with fresh chopped parsley (if desired) and serve with marinara sauce.

