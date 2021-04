(Mass Appeal) – A January 2021 study revealed that burnout among physicians and frontline health care providers is at critical levels. While burnout in the medical community has been on the rise the past few years, hospital and emergency room physicians are experiencing a measurable increase in stress levels due to COVID-19.

Dr. Greg Hammer, a Stanford University Professor, Physician, Best-Selling Author, and Mindfulness Expert is here to share his insight on the results of this study.