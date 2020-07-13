Picking the perfect pair of sunglasses

Breaking News
(Mass Appeal) – Summer sunglasses are crucial – not only for stellar style, but for eye protection. Optometrist Dr. Tommasina Sideris, from Eyes on Litchfield, joined us to show us the latest styles and what to look for in terms of protection.

According to Dr. Sidieris, it’s important to select lenses that are protective of both UV and UVB rays. She also reminds us it’s very important to get a pair of sunglasses for our children, too – their eyes and the skin around them is much more sensitive.

We also covered trending styles: translucent frames, innovative shapes, and the classic cat eye are all popular for the summer of 2020.

