Pickled peppers are one of the many spicy bites that can be found at Chilifest

(Mass Appeal) – Caroline Pam of Kitchen Garden Farm joined us to discuss this weekend’s Chilifest and how to make your own picked peppers, one of the many activities people can enjoy at Chilifest.

Pam discussed some of the various types of peppers and their heat levels. Pam takes a variety of peppers and puts them in a sterilized jar. The peppers are poked so that they absorb the pickling liquid.

Chilifest takes place this weekend, Sept. 14 and 15 at Mike’s Maze, 23 S. Main Street in Sunderland. There’s a chili cook off on Saturday featuring chefs from the Valley’s hottest restaurants, music, a hot sauce competition, local breweries and much more. For more information, visit https://www.kitchengardenfarm.com/ .

Chilifest Pickled Peppers

Pickle Brine

1 1/2 cup white vinegar

1 1/2 cup water

2 tsp sugar (optional)

2 Tbsp salt

1 bay leaf

1 Tbsp coriander

1 tsp mustard seeds

2 cloves garlic peeled

1 Tbsp black peppercorns

Two pounds of chilies (choose a mix of colors)

Fill whatever vessel you’re using with various chilies. -If using whole, puncture with a sharp knife tip in a few spots to allow the brine to soak in -if you prefer rings, thinly slice (wear gloves).

Bring pickle brine ingredients to a boil in a pot. Reduce the heat and simmer for 5 to 10 minutes. Put chilies in a sterilized glass quart jar and pour the pickle brine (should be at least 180 degrees) over the peppers. Screw on the canning lid on and invert jar for 5 minutes.

Turn the jar right side up and make certain the lid is sealed. If not, store in the refrigerator. Enjoy!