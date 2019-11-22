Pie Week: Dutch apple pie with the Holyoke Winter Farmers’ Market

1  of  3
Sydney Howard, manager of the Holyoke Farmers’ Market, taught us how to make a Dutch apple pie to close out our Pie Week.

The market will be Sundays, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm, at the Holyoke Mall.

Ingredients:

For Filling:
Homemade or store-bought pie crust
5-6 Granny Smith apples peeled, and thinly sliced
1 tablespoon of lemon juice
½ cup of granulated sugar
¼ cup of packed brown sugar
¼ cup of flour
1 teaspoon of cinnamon
½ teaspoon of nutmeg
Pinch of salt
For topping:
¾ cups of flour
¼ cup of sugar
¼ cup of packed brown sugar
6 tablespoons of butter
Pinch of salt

Directions:

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees
  • Fit pie crust into pie plate (9″)
  • Mix remaining “filling” ingredients together – until apples are coated evenly
  • Poor apple mixture into pie pan
  • Mix together all topping ingredients together with a pastry blender or fork until mixed evenly with a crumbly texture
  • Top pie with crumble mixture
  • Bake for 50-55 minutes at 375
  • If crust begins to get too dark before done cover crust with tin foil
  • Serve with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, or sharp cheddar cheese

