Pie Week: Dutch apple pie with the Holyoke Winter Farmers’ Market

Sydney Howard, manager of the Holyoke Farmers’ Market, taught us how to make a Dutch apple pie to close out our Pie Week.

The market will be Sundays, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm, at the Holyoke Mall.

Ingredients:



For Filling:

Homemade or store-bought pie crust

5-6 Granny Smith apples peeled, and thinly sliced

1 tablespoon of lemon juice

½ cup of granulated sugar

¼ cup of packed brown sugar

¼ cup of flour

1 teaspoon of cinnamon

½ teaspoon of nutmeg

Pinch of salt

For topping:

¾ cups of flour

¼ cup of sugar

¼ cup of packed brown sugar

6 tablespoons of butter

Pinch of salt

Directions: