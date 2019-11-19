Pie Week: Get ready for the Chicken “Tot” Pie

Dan Whalen, blogger at The Food in my Beard, taught us how to make a Chicken “Tot” Pie recipe from his “Tots!” cookbook.

Ingredients:

1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons olive oil

1 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch cubes

Kosher Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 medium onion, diced

3 carrots, peeled and diced

5 celery ribs, diced

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 quart chicken stock

2 tablespoons (1/4 stick) salted butter

2 tablespoons heavy (whipping) cream

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 cup chopped fresh Italian (flat-leaf) parsley leaves

3/4 cup potato flakes (instant mashed potatoes)

1 1/2 pounds frozen tots (about 65 tots)



Directions: