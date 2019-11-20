Pie Week: Pumpkin pots de crème with toffee pecan crumble

(Mass Appeal) - There's no better place on the planet to get you in a festive holiday mood than Yankee Candle Village. We went to Yankee Candle Village to hear about the stacked holiday event calendar, experience the new holiday fragrance line, and see what's trending in Christmas home decor.

Wade Bassett, Director of Yankee Candle Village, sat down to talk the many ways Yankee Candle kicks off the holiday season. Currently, the store is decked to the halls with Christmas lights and decor. Adding to that are all the fun upcoming events, starting with the Christmas tree lighting on Nov. 23. Yankee Candle Village has a huge Christmas tree covered in twinkly lights and as the light dims, people gather around the tree for the celebratory lighting. Bassett added that regardless of the weather, snow is guaranteed! Next up is Santa's arrival in the Village on Nov. 30 and this is no ordinary arrival - Santa arrives via red helicopter!