Pie Week: Vegan and gluten free pecan pie

Cathie Cappa, owner of Auntie Cathie’s Kitchen, kicked off Pie Week with a vegan and gluten free pecan pie recipe.
Ingredients:
2 Cups Pecans
1/3 Cup Hard Cider
2 TBSP Ground Flaxseed
1 tsp Vanilla
Mix all of these together in a small bowl and let sit
Then to a saucepan on the stove add
1/2 tsp salt
1/2 cup pure maple syrup
1/2 cup brown rice syrup or agave (or Karo corn syrup if you prefer)
1/4 brown or coconut sugar
2 TBS Gluten Free Flour mixed with 2 TBS corn starch
Directions:
- Combine and cook over med high heat until boiling, then turn down and cook, stirring until slightly thickened, about 5 minutes.
- Add 3 TBS Earth Balance Vegan Margerine and stir until melted
- Add Flax Cider mixture, stir and pour all ingredients into an unbaked 9″ pie shell. Bake for 40 minutes at 350.