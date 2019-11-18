1  of  4
Breaking News
Hampden DA: Partial human remains found in Blandford Three killed in shooting outside a Walmart in Oklahoma Man killed in Marlborough St. shooting in Springfield Police: 10 people shot, 4 dead in a California ‘mass casualty’ shooting
1  of  2
Watch Live
2PM: Police update after ten people were shot and four killed at a backyard football watch party in Fresno, California Worcester Fire Lt. Jason Menard to be laid to rest

Pie Week: Vegan and gluten free pecan pie

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cathie Cappa, owner of Auntie Cathie’s Kitchen, kicked off Pie Week with a vegan and gluten free pecan pie recipe.

Ingredients:

2 Cups Pecans
1/3 Cup Hard Cider
2 TBSP Ground Flaxseed
1 tsp Vanilla

Mix all of these together in a small bowl and let sit

Then to a saucepan on the stove add
1/2 tsp salt
1/2 cup pure maple syrup
1/2 cup brown rice syrup or agave (or Karo corn syrup if you prefer)
1/4 brown or coconut sugar
2 TBS Gluten Free Flour mixed with 2 TBS corn starch

Directions:

  • Combine and cook over med high heat until boiling, then turn down and cook, stirring until slightly thickened, about 5 minutes.
  • Add 3 TBS Earth Balance Vegan Margerine and stir until melted
  • Add Flax Cider mixture, stir and pour all ingredients into an unbaked 9″ pie shell. Bake for 40 minutes at 350.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Home for the Holidays Contest

Contact Mass Appeal

Trending Stories