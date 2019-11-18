Pie Week: Vegan and gluten free pecan pie

Cathie Cappa, owner of Auntie Cathie’s Kitchen, kicked off Pie Week with a vegan and gluten free pecan pie recipe.

Ingredients:

2 Cups Pecans

1/3 Cup Hard Cider

2 TBSP Ground Flaxseed

1 tsp Vanilla

Mix all of these together in a small bowl and let sit

Then to a saucepan on the stove add

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 cup pure maple syrup

1/2 cup brown rice syrup or agave (or Karo corn syrup if you prefer)

1/4 brown or coconut sugar

2 TBS Gluten Free Flour mixed with 2 TBS corn starch

Directions: