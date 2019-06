American Legion Post 351 is hosting a Pig Roast to support two veterans’ causes. Here to tell us more are Scott Meyer and Minerva Ramos.

The pig roast will be on Saturday, June 29th at 1 PM at American Legion Post 351, 50 St Kolbe Drive in Holyoke. For more information or to buy tickets, call (413) 534-1861.

Proceeds from the event will benefit St Paul’s Episcopalian Church’s Veterans Lunch Program and the 90 Mile March. There will be great food, Lots of raffles, and music.