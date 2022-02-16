(Mass Appeal) – It could be for breakfast and it could be for dessert. We’re talking about the French treat called crepes and Jessie-Sierra Ross creator of the blog, Straight to the Hips, Baby is going to show us how easy it is to make Pineapple Caramel Crepes.

Ingredients

For the Crepe Batter

3/4 cup cold water

3/4 whole milk

3 egg yolks

1 tablespoon sugar

2 tablespoons quality rum, optional, but delicious!

1 cup of flour

5 tablespoons butter melted

Pineapple Caramel Sauce

Note: it is best to prepare this sauce just before frying up the crepes.

1 medium ripe pineapple

3/4 cup light brown sugar, packed

6 tablespoons cold butter + 1 tablespoon for caramelizing

1/4 cup heavy cream

2 tablespoons quality rum, optional

1 tablespoon powdered sugar, for garnish

Instructions

For the Crepes

In the bowl of a stand mixer or a large mixing bowl, add the water, milk, eggs, rum, flour, and melted butter. Using the whisk attachment (or a hand mixer), mix the batter on medium-high, for 1 minute. You may want to use the plastic splash guard, as it can get a little messy! After 1 minute, turn off the mixer and scrape down the sides of the bowl with a spatula. Mix for several seconds more, or until smooth. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and chill for at least 2 hours. You can also prepare the batter the night before.

To Cook

Heat a small skillet or crepe pan over medium-high heat. Once hot, melt a small bit of butter in the skillet (1/4 teaspoon or just swipe the stick several times in the hot pan). Using a 1/4 cup measuring cup, scoop 1/4 cup of batter and slowly pour into the center of the pan, while holding the pan above, not on, the burner. Slowly swirl the batter around the hot pan, until the liquid semi-sets. Return the pan to the heat. Cook for 90 seconds, gently wiggle the crepe to loosen, and using a spatula or your fingers (be careful!!!!!), gently flip the crepe to the other side. Cook for another 30 seconds and then slide onto a piece of wax paper or cutting board. Repeat the process until you have 12 crepes. You can stack the crepes to keep warm.

Pineapple Caramel Sauce

Trim your pineapple top, bottom, and sides. Cut in half vertically and slice the fruit into 1/2 inches slices. Remove the core with a spoon or sharp paring knife. Using a small skillet, melt 1 tablespoon of butter over medium-high heat. Once foaming, add several slices of pineapple to soften and gently caramelize. Cook for about 3 minutes, flip, and repeat on the other side. Remove and set aside. Repeat with the remaining slices. Heat a clean medium saucepan or large skillet, over medium-high heat. Dump the brown sugar into the pan and, using a whisk, stir until the sugar melts to a viscous liquid. Add the butter all at once, and continue to whisk until completely melted. It will splutter, so be careful! The caramel will look loose and a bit clumpy at this stage. Remove from the heat and whisk in the cream and rum (if using). Return to the heat and continue whisking, until the caramel becomes smooth. Adjust the heat to low, and add the pineapple slices. Cook for 3-5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from the heat and reserve.

To Assemble