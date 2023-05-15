(MASS APPEAL) – Pinewood Derby races are a staple of the Cub Scouts program and the Western Mass Council Finals are being held this weekend at Gary Rome Hyundai. Here with all the details are Scouting Executives, Gary Savignano and Art Lobdell, along with Sofia Diaz and Schuyler Puleo, two scouts participating in this years race, and Gary Rome, President and CEO of Gary Rome Hyundai.

Pinewood Derby Western Mass Council Finals

Western Mass Finals will be held Sunday, May 21st at 2:00pm at Gary Rome Hyundai, located at 150 Whiting Farms Road in Holyoke.

For more information on the Cub Scouts events and programming, visit wmascouting.org

To learn more about how Gary Rome Hyundai gives back to the community visit garyromehyundai.com

Sponsored by: Gary Rome Hyundai