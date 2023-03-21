(MASS APPEAL) – Pioneer Valley Christian Academy is launching its first ever summer program this July! Their Summer STREAMS aims to provide students with fun and engaging, hands-on activities. Here with all the details is Caroline Funchion, Director of Marketing, and Carmen Callender, Summer STREAMS Director and Upper School Choir Director.

PVCA Summer STREAMS Program

Summer STREAMS at PVCA will provide students with fun and engaging, hands-on activities that will promote critical thinking and problem solving, team building, creativity, and confidence. Using Biblical teaching, Summer *STREAMS will model the Christian faith and its two greatest commandments: “Love God” and “Love your neighbor as you love yourself.”

*STREAMS stands for:

S – Social & Emotional

T – Technology

R – Relationship

E – Environmental

A – Arts

M – Math

S – Science & Health

The Summer STREAMS program is for students entering kindergarten through grade 8 and you do not have to be a PVCA Student to attend.

Registration is open now, and there is a discounted price for early registration. For more information visit pvcama.org/STREAMS or you can call (413) 782-8031.

