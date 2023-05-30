(MASS APPEAL) – As Mental Health Awareness Month comes to a close, it’s important to continue to the conversation past the month of May and throughout the year. As the suicide rate in the United States continues to be high, the more we initiate the conversation, the more lives we can save. Joining me today from the Pioneer Valley Coalition for Suicide Prevention is their co-chair, Jennifer Matoney and an Executive Committee Member, Sheril Cooley, to share more.

Suicide Prevention Resources

For immediate help, contact the Crisis Hotline by text or phone call at 9-8-8.

You can also text “Hello” to 741741 for free, 24/7, confidential crisis support.

For Hispanic / Latin American resources visit any of the following:

For resources dedicated to the Black Community visit any of the following:

Resources for the LGBTQ+ Community visit thetrevorproject.org

Visit masspreventssuicide.org for more resources.